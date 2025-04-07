Stock Plunge A 'wake-up Call' On Impact Of US Tariffs: Berlin
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Plunging stock markets worldwide are a "wake-up call" that show there would "only be losers at the end" of any trade war, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Monday.
"We must now act smartly and act clearly to avoid... escalating a trade war," he told a Berlin press briefing, adding that the European Union needed "to represent our interests clearly and resolutely".
Markets worldwide have plunged after US President Donald Trump last week announced sweeping new tariffs, including a 20 percent duty on European Union exports.
Germany's bluechip DAX index of the largest companies at one point fell 10 percent on Monday morning before recovering somewhat to be down 5.3 percent at 0945 GMT.
Hebestreit said that on financial markets, "considerable value is being destroyed" and that "you can already see the economic upheavals that affect everyone".
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
More Stories From World
-
EU must adapt to 'paradigm shift' in global trade system6 minutes ago
-
China vows to remain 'safe and promising land' for foreign investment6 minutes ago
-
Stock plunge a 'wake-up call' on impact of US tariffs: Berlin6 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian team headed to US 'this week' for minerals deal talks6 minutes ago
-
Xizang recognizes 5th group of intangible cultural heritage inheritors6 minutes ago
-
Putin congratulates ice hockey icon Ovechkin on NHL goal record56 minutes ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says one dead in Israeli strike in south2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks plunge on worst day since 19972 hours ago
-
Bishkek opens cycling season3 hours ago
-
Stocks savaged as China retaliation to Trump tariffs fans trade war3 hours ago
-
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian college3 hours ago
-
European airlines hit turbulence over Western Sahara flights4 hours ago