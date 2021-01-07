Stock Quotes On Tokyo Exchange Rise Amid Washington Protest - Trading Data
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:00 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Stock quotes on the Tokyo stock exchanges increased on Thursday in light of the protests in and around the US Capitol building in Washington, according to trading data.
According to the Kyodo news agency, the Nikkei Stock Average reached 27447,82 yen, which is 391,88 Yen higher than when the stock market closed.