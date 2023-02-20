Stockholm Announces EU Conference to Raise Funds for Turkey, Syria Quakes Victims March 16

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Brussels will host a conference on March 16 to raise funds for victims of the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria earlier in February, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Monday.

"This devastating earthquake that has occurred in Turkey and Syria, we intend to do as much as we possibly can from the Swedish presidency, so we are now going to organize the donors conference that is going to be held here on March 16 in Brussels, and we are doing this together with the (European) Commission, the aim is to raise additional support for the people of Turkey and Syria," Billstrom told reporters ahead of a meeting of the EU foreign Affairs Council.