Stockholm Court Acquits Sweden's Ex-Ambassador Accused Of Arbitrariness - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 07:49 PM

A court in Stockholm has acquitted Anna Lindstedt, the former ambassador of Sweden to China, who was charged with arbitrary conduct in connection with negotiations with a foreign power, and said that the ex-diplomat has acted within the framework of her ambassadorial role, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) A court in Stockholm has acquitted Anna Lindstedt, the former ambassador of Sweden to China, who was charged with arbitrary conduct in connection with negotiations with a foreign power, and said that the ex-diplomat has acted within the framework of her ambassadorial role, media reported on Friday.

In March, Lindstedt was recalled from Beijing after she organized a meeting between Angela Gui, the daughter of jailed Swedish-Chinese book publisher Gui Minhai. Angela Gui has said that when the met Lindstedt, the diplomat promised that businessmen would help free her father, but instead she claimed they threatened her.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said that such a meeting was not authorized and started an investigation against Lindstedt. The former ambassador was later charged with arbitrariness. Lindstedt has denied all accusations and said that the meeting was only aimed at discussing ideas rather than negotiating the release of the jailed publisher.

According to Radio Sweden, the court ruled that the former ambassador did not act against Sweden's national security and did not negotiate with anyone who represented the interests of China.

Gui Minhai is still in custody in China, and his daughter said that Lindstedt's acquittal does not affect her father's fate.

