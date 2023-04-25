Stockholm Expels 5 Russian Diplomats Over Activities 'Incompatible With Diplomatic Status'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Sweden has decided to expel five employees of the Russian Embassy, as their activities are allegedly incompatible with their diplomatic status, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Tuesday.

"Today, Sweden has summoned Russian Ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev and informed him that five embassy employees were invited to leave the country because their activities were incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations ... Their activities on our territory were incompatible with their diplomatic status," Billstrom told the SVT tv channel.