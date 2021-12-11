Stockholm Hosts 2021 Nobel Prize Ceremony

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) A virtual ceremony honoring this year's Nobel Prize laureates was held on Friday at the Stockholm City Hall in Sweden.

Like last year, Nobel Prize medals for outstanding achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and economics were brought to the winners' hometowns due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Carl-Henrik Heldin, chair of the Nobel Foundation's board, said in a video address that the pandemic had reminded the world of the "importance of science to find solutions to complex problems."

He also commended Peace Prize winners ” journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia ” who were presented with awards at a separate ceremony in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

The ceremony is held annually on the death anniversary of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who established the prize with his money in 1895.