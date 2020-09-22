UrduPoint.com
Stockholm Nobel Ceremony Replaced With Televised Event: Foundation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:27 PM

Stockholm Nobel ceremony replaced with televised event: Foundation

The traditional Stockholm award ceremony has been cancelled, for the first time since 1944, in favour of a televised event due to the impact of the pandemic, the organisers announced Tuesday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The traditional Stockholm award ceremony has been cancelled, for the first time since 1944, in favour of a televised event due to the impact of the pandemic, the organisers announced Tuesday.

Rather than receiving their medals and diplomas from the king of Sweden in person, the laureates will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries, said the Nobel Foundation.

This year's laureates, in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics, will be announced between October 5 and 12.

