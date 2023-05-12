Stockholm to Host Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers From May 12-13

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The EU foreign ministers will hold an informal meeting in Stockholm from May 12-13 to discuss pressing foreign and security issues.

The meeting will be hosted by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict and its consequences, as well as EU-China relations.