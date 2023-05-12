UrduPoint.com

Stockholm To Host Informal Meeting Of EU Foreign Ministers From May 12-13

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Stockholm to Host Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers From May 12-13

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The EU foreign ministers will hold an informal meeting in Stockholm from May 12-13 to discuss pressing foreign and security issues.

The meeting will be hosted by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict and its consequences, as well as EU-China relations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Stockholm May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2023

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

53 minutes ago
 Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for ..

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for today’s school children, say ..

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted b ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President, French President hold talks to furt ..

UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strategic partn ..

9 hours ago
 UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to ..

UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to decarbonization: Minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.