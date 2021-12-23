Stocks advance as holidays near

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :European and US stock markets rose Wednesday in low-volume, pre-holiday trade as reassuring US data helped investors put aside Omicron coronavirus concerns, dealers said.

Most indices extended gains after their latest sell-off, with data showing that American consumers were even more confident about the economy in December despite the rise of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Markets had slumped Monday on concerns that government efforts to contain the latest wave of coronavirus would stifle the economy.

The British pound rose as traders digested official data showing a weaker-than-expected economic recovery and eyed a likely Covid-driven drop in the current fourth quarter.

The Dollar was mixed against the euro and Yen as an update revised higher US third-quarter economic growth to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent.

In commodities, the natural gas market dipped from Tuesday's record-breaking performance, but oil prices trod higher.

- Christmas hibernation - "Investors are preparing to go into hibernation for Christmas and will hope by this time next week we'll know a lot more about the trajectory of Omicron -- and the likelihood of further restrictions to contain it, and just how long those curbs will be in place," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"For now the markets, bar the odd day, have just about managed to hold on to the idea that, to employ central bankers' favourite word of 2021, Omicron's impact will be transitory.

"If that changes, we could see a more pronounced sell-off in global stocks as growth expectations for 2022 are rapidly reset." Data showing that US consumer confidence rose this month was thus a welcome indication that Omicron may not pull the rug out from under the economy.

Consumers remain upbeat despite the numerous challenges, "setting the stage for continued growth in early 2022," said Lynn Franco, head of economic indicators at the Conference board which carries out the consumer sentiment survey.

"Crucially, concerns about inflation declined after hitting a 13-year high last month, suggesting that fears over rising prices may be plateauing," said Matt Weller, head of global research at forex.com.

Global equities had recovered Tuesday from a fierce Omicron-fuelled sell-off but natural gas prices spiked to record peaks on winter demand and supply fears, fanning inflation woes.

Inflation has been a major preoccupation for consumers and policymakers in recent months, with central banks starting to withdraw stimulus and tighten monetary policy to combat soaring prices.

Higher interest rates slow economic activity, and with the emergence of the Omicron threat the year-and-a-half-long rally across markets has petered out in recent weeks.

But stock markets often see around the holidays a so-called Santa rally, as with most traders absent, those trying to buy shares push up prices.

Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in Washington after Joe Biden said he was optimistic he could win the key vote of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who threw the president's economic agenda into doubt after he said Sunday he would reject the present proposal.

- Key figures around 1630 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 35,632.77 points EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 4,204.42 London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,341.66 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.0 percent at 15,593.47 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 7,051.67 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 28,562.21 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.6 percent at 23,102.33 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,622.62 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1335 from $1.1285 late on Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3355 from $1.3262 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.87 pence from 85.09 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 114.16 from 114.10 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $74.52 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $71.81