Stocks bounce on growing optimism over interest rates

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) US and European stocks rose on the first day of December as investors grew more confident there would be interest rate cuts next year -- despite a warning from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Equities markets went on a tear last month as investors increasingly bet that the Fed will begin to cut rates in the first half of 2024, thanks to a string of data suggesting its tightening cycle is finally getting inflation under control.

The gains were extended Friday, with all three major indexes on Wall Street closing higher, along with those in London, Paris and Frankfurt, while markets in Asia finished mixed.

The Fed has taken aggressive action to tackle runaway inflation, and has successfully slowed the rate at which prices have been increasing this year.

Nevertheless, its decision to lift its benchmark lending rate to a 22-year high and hold it there has so far failed to bring inflation down to its long-run target of two percent.

- Key figures around 2145 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.

8 percent at 36,245.50 points (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 4,594.63 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.6 percent at 14,305.03 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.0 percent 7,529.35 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 7,346.15 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.1 percent at 16,397.52 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.8 percent at 4,418.51 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 33,431.51 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.3 percent at 16,830.30 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,031.64 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0883 from $1.0889 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2708 from $1.2621

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 146.84 Yen from 148.14 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.60 pence from 86.22 pence

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 2.4 percent at $78.88 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.5 percent at $74.07 per barrel