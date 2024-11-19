Stocks, Dollar Hesitant As Traders Brace For Nvidia Earnings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Global markets were mixed on Monday as traders largely treaded water after a busy period that saw a post-election "explosion" in enthusiasm in the United States, followed by a pullback last week
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Global markets were mixed on Monday as traders largely treaded water after a busy period that saw a post-election "explosion" in enthusiasm in the United States, followed by a pullback last week.
Focus also turned to chip behemoth Nvidia ahead of its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, which could indicate prospects for the entire tech sector.
Wall Street's three major indices finished mixed, with the Dow edging lower, and the S&P and the Nasdaq closing slightly higher, as few investors were willing to take new positions ahead of Nvidia's results.
It was "a relatively unremarkable day, in terms of magnitude of move," Art Hogan from B. Riley Wealth Management told AFP.
This was "not surprising," he added, pointing to the post-election market "explosion," and the subsequent drawback last week.
"We kind of entered the new week at a midpoint with very little economic data," he said.
European markets tracked their losses on Monday, while Asian markets were mixed.
- Rising trade tensions -
Expectations that a second Trump administration will impose painful fresh tariffs on Chinese goods have added to the unease and ramped up fears of another trade war between the economic powerhouses.
"It is likely that if Trump does proceed with tariffs on Chinese goods, they will respond aggressively," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at traders XTB.
In Europe, the vice president of the European Central Bank said Monday that Trump's spending plans risked inflating the US government's budgetary deficit and spreading worries on markets.
"Trade tensions could rise further," with resulting risks for economic activity, Luis de Guindos noted.
Investor focus this week will also be on the release of purchasing managers' index data for signals about the health of business activity in the eurozone, Britain and the United States.
Friday's PMI data "may capture some of the initial sentiment impact from around the world regarding Trump's victory," said Jim Reid, economist at Deutsche Bank.
"Europe will be especially interesting on this front as the continent awaits their trade fate," he added.
In Asia on Monday, Tokyo and Shanghai stock markets closed lower while Hong Kong rose, helped by hopes of more Chinese stimulus after a recent raft of measures.
Bitcoin sat at around $91,000, having hit another record high of $93,462 last week on hopes Trump will push for more deregulation of the crypto market.
And crude oil prices jumped after production stopped at a key Norwegian field in the North Sea, Sverdrup, due to an electrical supply disruption.
- Key figures around 2130 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 43,389. points (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.4 percent at 5,893.62 (close)
New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.6 percent at 18,791.81 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 8,109.32 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 7,278.23 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 19,189.19 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1 percent at 38,220.85 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 percent at 19,576.61 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,323.85 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0600 from $1.0536 on Friday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2678 from $1.2611
Dollar/yen: UP at 155.04 yen from 154.32 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.57 pence from 83.52 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 3.2 percent at $73.30 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 3.2 percent at $69.16 per barrel
Recent Stories
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
LDA reclaims 55 plots
43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million
Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and ..
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani review ..
COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'
Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29
European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine escalation
Governor SBP underscores the need to support women entrepreneurs
Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani
No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda
More Stories From World
-
43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million14 minutes ago
-
Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 202414 minutes ago
-
Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and the Power of Urdu L ..14 minutes ago
-
COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'9 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara inspects security arrangements at Chinese project site in Mansehra36 minutes ago
-
Syrian top diplomat in Iran for talks46 minutes ago
-
Hamas negotiators 'not in Doha' but political office not closed: Qatar56 minutes ago
-
Italy eliminate Swiatek's Poland to reach BJK Cup final1 hour ago
-
Zelensky says 2025 will decide who wins Ukraine war2 hours ago
-
Palestinian Authority says 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid9 minutes ago
-
Spain royals visit flood epicentre after chaotic trip2 hours ago
-
No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on Pakistanis: Embassy9 minutes ago