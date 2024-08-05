Open Menu

Stocks Hammered As US Data Fans Recession Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Stocks hammered as US data fans recession fears

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Tokyo led a plunge across Asian and European stock markets Monday, after weak US jobs data fanned fears of a recession in the world's top economy and boosted bets on several Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Major European indices were down by an average of about 2.5 percent nearing the half-way stage.

While the losses were deemed big, they were far more modest than in Asia, where Tokyo's Nikkei tanked more than 12 percent in its worst day since the Fukushima crisis in 2011.

It also suffered its biggest ever points loss, shedding 4,451.28.

Wall Street was expected to open with big declines.

- 'Impending recession?' -

"Coming off the back of Friday's concerning US jobs report, traders are left weighing up whether to worry about a potential impending recession or simply buy-the-dip in anticipation of a sharp and swift pivot from the Federal Reserve," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

A much-anticipated report Friday showed the US economy added just 114,000 jobs last month, well down from June and far fewer than expected, while the jobless rate rose to the highest level since October 2021.

The news came a day after lacklustre factory data that stoked concerns that Fed officials may have held borrowing costs at more than two-decade highs too long.

That has led to speculation the economy could be in for a hard landing and tip into recession.

Related Topics

World Fukushima Tokyo May June October Market From Top Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

ICT to have Int’l standard zoo & safari park

ICT to have Int’l standard zoo & safari park

5 minutes ago
 PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

16 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago

More Stories From World