Stocks Hammered As US Data Fans Recession Fears
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Tokyo led a plunge across Asian and European stock markets Monday, after weak US jobs data fanned fears of a recession in the world's top economy and boosted bets on several Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Major European indices were down by an average of about 2.5 percent nearing the half-way stage.
While the losses were deemed big, they were far more modest than in Asia, where Tokyo's Nikkei tanked more than 12 percent in its worst day since the Fukushima crisis in 2011.
It also suffered its biggest ever points loss, shedding 4,451.28.
Wall Street was expected to open with big declines.
- 'Impending recession?' -
"Coming off the back of Friday's concerning US jobs report, traders are left weighing up whether to worry about a potential impending recession or simply buy-the-dip in anticipation of a sharp and swift pivot from the Federal Reserve," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.
A much-anticipated report Friday showed the US economy added just 114,000 jobs last month, well down from June and far fewer than expected, while the jobless rate rose to the highest level since October 2021.
The news came a day after lacklustre factory data that stoked concerns that Fed officials may have held borrowing costs at more than two-decade highs too long.
That has led to speculation the economy could be in for a hard landing and tip into recession.
