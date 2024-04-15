Stocks Hit By Iran's Israel Strike, Hopes For Containment Stem Losses
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Equities retreated Monday after Iran ramped up middle East tensions by launching a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend, fuelling fears of a wider conflict in the volatile region.
However, while Israel called the attack -- which Tehran said was in response to a strike on its Syrian embassy -- an escalation of hostilities, analysts said there was hope among traders that the crisis could be contained.
That sliver of optimism helped drag oil prices lower.
Saturday's bombardment of more than 300 ballistic and cruise missiles and attack drones -- which were mostly repelled by air defences -- compounded worries about the outlook for US interest rates following more forecast-beating inflation and jobs data.
Iran told the United Nations the strike was a "legitimate" defensive response to the attack in Damascus on April 1, which killed seven Revolutionary Guards including two generals.
It added on social media that "the matter can be deemed concluded" but warned that "should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe".
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said it was "a severe and dangerous escalation".
But experts said the limited scope of the attack showed Iran was seeking to make a show of strength with its attack, but without sparking a conflict.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden was reported to have cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "take the win" and forego a counterattack.
Still, Saxo's Redmond Wong said: "All eyes remain on whether there will be any response from Israel and markets will likely be volatile in the day ahead to any geopolitical headlines."
Asian markets mostly fell Monday, though they pared their initial big losses.
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Wellington, Singapore, Mumbai, Taipei and Manila were all in the red.
Shanghai rose more than one percent after China on Friday unveiled fresh market regulatory measures that one analyst said could help its long-term performance.
London opened lower while Frankfurt and Paris rose.
US futures rose, having dropped sharply on Friday as investors went nervously into the weekend.
"The muted market response likely stems from the highly intricate sentiment in the market at this stage," said IG Markets' Hebe Chen.
"Market participants are certainly not giving up hope that the past weekend's events were just a one-off occurrence, while holding their breath for what could happen next."
With worries about an escalation subsiding for now, oil prices dipped, though observers warned they could spike back above $100 if the crisis worsens.
"This war may move down the escalation ladder if the Israeli government follows the advice of the White House and forgoes retaliatory action," said Helima Croft at RBC Capital Markets.
The broadly risk-off mood sent the Dollar up against its major peers while dimming hopes for US interest rate cuts helped it push to a new 34-year high against the yen, putting Japanese officials in the spotlight after they said they were ready to step in to support their Currency.
- Key figures around 0715 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 39,232.80 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 16,612.10
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.3 percent at 3,057.38 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,973.18
Dollar/yen: UP at 153.80 Yen from 153.24 yen on Friday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0652 from $1.0645
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2472 from $1.2449
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.41 pence from 85.48 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $85.18 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $90.01 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 1.2 percent at 37,983.24 (close).
Recent Stories
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo shares close lower on Middle East tensions10 minutes ago
-
Japan's Sapporo sees earliest 25C day since records began40 minutes ago
-
Israel vows to press on in Gaza after Iran attack40 minutes ago
-
'Rust' armorer to be sentenced over deadly on-set shooting1 hour ago
-
Landmark Trump hush money criminal trial to start in New York1 hour ago
-
China set to post slowing growth on housing, consumption woes2 hours ago
-
Japan's Sapporo sees earliest 25C day since records began2 hours ago
-
Swiss climate policy in spotlight after court ruling2 hours ago
-
Ballet star and survivor Steven McRae says dance must change3 hours ago
-
Stocks hit by Iran's Israel strike, hopes for containment stem losses3 hours ago
-
Stocks hit by Iran's Israel strike, hopes for containment stem losses3 hours ago
-
Islands, sport and spotted dogs: Five facts about Croatia3 hours ago