Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Stocks of German Defense Contractors Rally Amid Booming Demand - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) German defense manufacturers saw their stocks rally at unprecedented rates due to a booming demand, driven by fighting in Ukraine and fears of conflict in the world, media said Wednesday.

Rheinmetall, Germany's largest defense company, saw its shares jump nearly 140% in the past year, according to the Financial Times daily, while the recently-listed Hensoldt traded 90% higher than before the Ukrainian conflict.

Hensoldt chief executive Thomas Mueller told the paper that the conflict had changed the business model of the defense industry, allowing companies to produce weapons without pre-orders.

Mueller, whose company makes ground-based radars and optics for Leopard 2 tanks, said they will be able to deliver one missile-detecting radar a month without a down payment, starting April, as cited in the report.

"We have so many potential customers in the pipeline, and they are so happy that they can get (radars) almost like in the supermarket," he was quoted as saying, adding that other defense firms were doing the same thing, especially in the ammunition sector.

