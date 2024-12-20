Open Menu

Stocks Retreat As US Inflation Ticks Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

Global stock markets slid on Friday as investors grow concerned about the economic outlook for next year and a looming US government shutdown

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Global stock markets slid on Friday as investors grow concerned about the economic outlook for next year and a looming US government shutdown.

The latest US data failed to comfort those worries, with a slight increase in the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation.

The Fed this week trimmed US borrowing costs but signalled fewer cuts than had been expected for 2025 as inflation remains sticky above its two percent target.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 2.4 percent in the 12 months to November, up from 2.3 percent in October, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The core measure that excludes highly volatile food and energy prices stayed steady at 2.8 percent.

"The key takeaway from the report is that there wasn't any improvement in the year-over-year readings for PCE and core-PCE inflation," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

He noted that on Wednesday "the Fed implied with its words and guidance that further rate cuts can wait until there is more progress on inflation."

Stronger-than-expected US economic growth data on Thursday did nothing to dispel concerns that the central bank will keep rates higher for longer.

"This is bad news for the US economy, because higher interest rates over a prolonged period are a huge drag on growth," said CMC Markets analyst Jochen Stanzl.

"Equity markets have started to price in lower growth in 2025, when the Fed will still be trying to reach its 2 percent inflation target," he added.

New York's main indices opened lower on Friday, with the Dow sliding 0.4 percent.

European stocks were down more than one percent in afternoon trading, with data showing tepid retail sales in the UK in the runup to Christmas dampening sentiment.

Investors are keeping a watch also on developments in Washington.

The House of Representatives has rejected a Republican-led funding bill to avert a government shutdown, with federal agencies due to run out of cash Friday night and cease operations from this weekend.

The legislation would have kept the government open through March and suspended the borrowing limit for president-elect Donald Trump's first two years in office.

O'Hare noted US Treasury yields fell overnight, "driven by some safe-haven trading that stemmed from the ongoing weakness in the stock market and heightened political uncertainty" following the rejection of the government funding bill.

Oil prices, which have also fallen since the Fed's Wednesday announcement, slid lower.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 42,154.39 points

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.5 percent at 5,836.34

New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 19,196.25

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 percent at 8,016.53

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.1 percent at 7,214.44

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.3 percent at 19,716.14

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 38,701.90 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 19,720.70 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,368.07 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0391 from $1.0364 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2545 from $1.2496

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 156.41 yen from 157.35 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 83.83 pence from 82.91 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $68.85 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $72.39 per barrel

Related Topics

UK Christmas Washington Oil Trump Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Price New York March October November Stocks Market Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff mem ..

United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan

10 minutes ago
 Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse ..

Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..

24 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women ..

Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community

3 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

3 minutes ago
 Trust in digital payments growing as retail paymen ..

Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP

3 minutes ago
Seven-year-old dies in stabbing attack at Croatia ..

Seven-year-old dies in stabbing attack at Croatia school

3 minutes ago
 Fed's favored inflation gauge rises again in Novem ..

Fed's favored inflation gauge rises again in November

13 minutes ago
 NHA asked for preparing safety plans for highways

NHA asked for preparing safety plans for highways

3 minutes ago
 Russia central bank holds off rate hike after crit ..

Russia central bank holds off rate hike after criticism

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights ..

Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights programme

2 hours ago
 Permanent Committee for Human Rights​ welcomes s ..

Permanent Committee for Human Rights​ welcomes statement by UN Special Rapport ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World