Stocks rise on tech tariffs respite, gold hits new high

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Stock markets rose firmly on Monday after fears over US President Donald Trump's trade war were tempered by tariff exemptions for smartphones, laptops, semiconductors and other electronic products.

But suggestions by Trump that the exemptions would be temporary added to market uncertainty as the Dollar extended losses, helping gold to a fresh record high.

European indices jumped around two percent in midday deals following last week's rollercoaster for equities as the United States and China exchanged tit-for-tat levies.

That tracked gains in Asia, with tech firms helping push Hong Kong up more than two percent, while Tokyo and Shanghai also closed higher.