Stocks Savaged As China Retaliation To Trump Tariffs Fans Trade War
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Asian equities collapsed on a black Monday for markets after China hammered the United States with its own hefty tariffs, ramping up a trade war many fear could spark a recession.
Trading floors were overcome by a wave of selling as investors fled to the hills, with Hong Kong's loss of 12 percent its worst in more than 16 years, while Taipei tanked more than nine percent and Tokyo more than seven percent.
Futures for Wall Street's markets were also taking another drubbing, while concerns about the impact on demand also saw commodities slump.
President Donald Trump sparked a market meltdown last week when he unveiled sweeping tariffs against US trading partners for what he said was years of being ripped off and claimed that governments were lining up to cut deals with Washington.
But after Asian markets closed on Friday, China said it would impose retaliatory levies of 34 percent on all US goods from April 10.
- Key figures around 0600 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 7.
8 percent at 31,136.58 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 12.2 percent at 20,068.62
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 7.4 percent at 3,093.84
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.8 percent at $60.24 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 2.7 percent at $63.76 per barrel
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 145.72 Yen from 146.98 yen on Friday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1015 from $1.0962
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2925 from $1.2893
Euro/pound: UP at 85.23 pence from 85.01 pence
New York - Dow: DOWN 5.5 percent at 38,314.86 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 5.0 percent at 8,054.98 (close)
