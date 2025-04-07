Open Menu

Stocks Savaged As China Retaliation To Trump Tariffs Fans Trade War

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Stocks savaged as China retaliation to Trump tariffs fans trade war

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Asian equities collapsed on a black Monday for markets after China hammered the United States with its own hefty tariffs, ramping up a trade war many fear could spark a recession.

Trading floors were overcome by a wave of selling as investors fled to the hills, with Hong Kong's loss of 12 percent its worst in more than 16 years, while Taipei tanked more than nine percent and Tokyo more than seven percent.

Futures for Wall Street's markets were also taking another drubbing, while concerns about the impact on demand also saw commodities slump.

President Donald Trump sparked a market meltdown last week when he unveiled sweeping tariffs against US trading partners for what he said was years of being ripped off and claimed that governments were lining up to cut deals with Washington.

But after Asian markets closed on Friday, China said it would impose retaliatory levies of 34 percent on all US goods from April 10.

- Key figures around 0600 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 7.

8 percent at 31,136.58 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 12.2 percent at 20,068.62

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 7.4 percent at 3,093.84

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.8 percent at $60.24 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 2.7 percent at $63.76 per barrel

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 145.72 Yen from 146.98 yen on Friday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1015 from $1.0962

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2925 from $1.2893

Euro/pound: UP at 85.23 pence from 85.01 pence

New York - Dow: DOWN 5.5 percent at 38,314.86 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 5.0 percent at 8,054.98 (close)

Alibaba

JD.com

SOFTBANK GROUP

Sony

INDEX CORP.

Dow

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

3 minutes ago
 20-year old girl student dies of heart attack whil ..

20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..

12 minutes ago
 SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial author ..

SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority

16 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Fl ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title

31 minutes ago
 France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters a ..

France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction

1 hour ago
 UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to provid ..

UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to pe ..

1 hour ago
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan

1 hour ago
 Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

2 hours ago
 Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 mill ..

Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From World