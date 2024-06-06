Stoinis Shines As Australia Cruise Past Oman In T20 Opener
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Marcus Stoinis shone with bat and ball as Australia launched their bid for a grand slam of major cricket titles with a 39-run victory over Oman at the T20 World Cup in Barbados on Wednesday.
Stoinis smashed a game-changing 67 not out off just 36 balls to power Australia to 164-5 and then took three wickets for 19 runs as Oman were restricted to 125-9 in reply at Kensington Oval.
"It was a nice start," player of the match Stoinis said afterwards. "Maybe a few cobwebs for us but we're better for it, and nice that we got the win.
"And nice that I got to spend some time in the middle and have a bit of a bowl."
Stoinis hammered six sixes and two fours during a swashbuckling batting performance that led Australia's recovery after they had slumped to 50-3 earlier in the innings.
David Warner helped provide some stability with a half century as Australia eventually got going after captain Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell fell off successive balls to seamer Mehran Khan in the 11th over.
After a steady couple of overs, Stoinis went on the attack, dominating a 102-run fourth-wicket partnership which effectively wrested the initiative away from the Omanis.
Warner, in his final tournament before international retirement, compiled 56 off 51 balls, including six fours and one six, before falling in the penultimate over.
Warner's innings propelled him beyond former captain Aaron Finch as Australia's top run-getter in T20 Internationals with a tally of 3,155.
Four of Stoinis' six sixes meanwhile came in the 15th over of the innings, bowled by Mehran, and triggered such a pace of acceleration that the 2021 champions were able to more than double their total over the last six overs of the innings.
Beaten by Namibia in a thrilling super over finale in their opening game on Sunday, Oman seemed in the mood for a fight with the early dismissal of Travis Head followed by the Marsh-Maxwell double-blow.
However Australia's competitive know-how saw them through that tricky period as they made a winning start to their campaign to become the first nation to hold all three global cricket titles - Test, One-Day and T20 - simultaneously.
Oman captain Aqib Ilyas meanwhile took encouragement from the performance of Oman's bowlers after a solid start.
Recent Stories
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
More Stories From World
-
Chile's lithium dreams raise water concerns in the desert5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic says knee operation 'went well'5 minutes ago
-
Sudan committee says 'up to 100' killed in village attack5 minutes ago
-
Divided ANC debates South Africa's future govt6 minutes ago
-
India's Modi readies for third term after securing coalition6 minutes ago
-
'Up to 100' feared dead in Sudan village attack: activist committee56 minutes ago
-
New report reveals severe child food poverty amid world crises1 hour ago
-
Pakistan reiterates call for Hajj pilgrims to take precautions against heatstroke2 hours ago
-
Dutch voters kick off marathon EU elections2 hours ago
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash2 hours ago
-
Ukraine drone strike halts operations at Russian refinery2 hours ago
-
Harry Potter offers magical boost to UK tourism2 hours ago