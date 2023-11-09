'Stoked' Australian surfer Enever sets big-wave record

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Australia's Laura Enever has broken the world record for the largest wave surfed by a woman after paddling in, snagging a monster 13.3-metre-high (43.6 feet) break in Hawaii.

The 31-year-old pro surfer achieved the feat on Oahu Outer Reef on January 22, Guinness World Records said on Thursday.

Big-wave surfers often use jet skis to get towed into massive swells but Enever used the riskier method of paddling in under her own steam.

The previous record of 12.8 meters, set by Andrea Moller, had stood for almost eight years. Even larger waves have been surfed with the help of jet-ski tow-ins.

Footage of the wave shows Enever paddling past a crowd of a dozen or so surfers before popping up on her board and hurtling down the face in near-freefall.

The barrelling break eventually envelopes Enever in whitewash.

"When that wave came I was in the perfect spot," Enever told the Sydney Morning Herald. "It was such a gift."

"I turned and I just had to take a few paddles, I felt it pick me up," she said.

"I knew it was big when I was paddling into it, but it wasn't until I looked down the face and was like 'it's a long way down, this is the biggest wave you've ever caught'.

"I was so stoked, there is just no feeling like it."

The record for the largest wave ever caught is held by Germany's Sebastian Steudtner, who in October 2020 rode a wave measuring 26.21 metres at Nazare, Portugal.