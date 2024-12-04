Open Menu

Stokes Fit As England Name Unchanged Team For 2nd New Zealand Test

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Stokes fit as England name unchanged team for 2nd New Zealand Test

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Captain Ben Stokes was named Wednesday in England's team for the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington, allaying concerns over his fitness.

The visitors won the first Test in Christchurch by eight wickets inside four days and have stuck with the same XI for the next clash starting on Friday.

That includes Stokes, who pulled up while bowling his fifth over on the final day of the first Test and tossed the ball to Gus Atkinson to finish his stint.

The inspirational all-rounder stayed on the field and said afterwards there was "a bit of stiffness" in his back stemming from diving for a catch.

The third and final Test is in Hamilton beginning December 14.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (capt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

Related Topics

Hamilton Wellington Christchurch Same Ben Duckett December From New Zealand

Recent Stories

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

9 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

9 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

9 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

9 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

9 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

9 hours ago
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

9 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

9 hours ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

9 hours ago
 "Colours of Communication" starts at Superior Univ ..

"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University

9 hours ago
 NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Par ..

NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris

9 hours ago

More Stories From World