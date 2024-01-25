Stokes Lifts England To 246 In First India Test
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) England captain Ben Stokes hit a defiant 70 to round out an attacking innings, with India's spinners holding the tourists to 246 on day one of the opening Test on Thursday.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets apiece after England elected to bat first at the start of the five-match series in Hyderabad.
England lost regular wickets until Stokes took charge and lifted the total, before the skipper was bowled by paceman Jasprit Bumrah as the final wicket after tea.
Stokes reached his fifty with a six off Jadeja and put together key stands with debutant Tom Hartley (23) and Mark Wood (11).
His 88-ball knock included six fours and three sixes.
England started the day briskly, with Ben Duckett (35) and Zak Crawley (20) putting on an opening stand of 55.
Both attacked with regular boundaries off loose balls by Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to showcase their much-talked-about "Bazball" approach.
A highly aggressive style of play, "Bazball" is a strategy devised by England coach Brendon McCullum, who goes by the nickname "Baz", and Stokes.
England reached 41-0 in eight overs before spin was introduced and Jadeja started with a maiden over, while Ashwin gave away just one from the other end.
Duckett kept up the charge and smashed left-arm spinner Jadeja for two successive boundaries but fell lbw in the next over to Ashwin, who broke a breezy opening stand.
Crawley gifted Ashwin a second wicket when the tall opener hit the ball to mid-off and Siraj took a low catch, confirmed by the third umpire.
Jonny Bairstow hit 37 in a partnership of 61 with Joe Root, who made 29.
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowled Bairstow soon after lunch to break the stand to roaring cheers from the home crowd.
Jadeja got Root caught at short fine-leg after the veteran batsman mistimed a sweep and trudged back to the pavilion.
England have come into the game with three specialist spinners and Root, who also bowls.
fk/gle/aha
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
More Stories From World
-
Japan craft made successful pin-point Moon landing, space agency says4 minutes ago
-
Spinners rattle England but Stokes defiant in first India Test25 minutes ago
-
Pope to visit Papua New Guinea in August34 minutes ago
-
French court to rule on controversial immigration bill34 minutes ago
-
Colombia declares emergency over raging forest fires34 minutes ago
-
Fuming French farmers pile pressure on Paris34 minutes ago
-
South Korean ruling party MP 'attacked' in street : Yonhap34 minutes ago
-
Hodge, Da Silva lead West Indies fightback in 2nd Test35 minutes ago
-
Finland heads to the polls amid soured Russian relations44 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka cabinet grants approval to sign FTA with Thailand2 hours ago
-
China's Gansu reports robust foreign trade growth with ASEAN in 20232 hours ago
-
Tom Holland's 'Avengers' bonus sent to... actor Tom Hollander2 hours ago