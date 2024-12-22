Stokes Out Of England's Champions Trophy Squad
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) England Test captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of next year's Champions Trophy one-day international tournament in Pakistan and the preceding white-ball tour of India, team management announced Sunday.
The 33-year-old star all-rounder was not considered after damaging a hamstring during England's defeat by New Zealand in the third Test at Hamilton earlier this month.
"Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes was not considered for selection as he continues to be assessed following a left hamstring injury sustained," said an England and Wales cricket board statement.
Stokes did not bat in the second innings of that match as England slumped to a 423-run defeat -- a result that meant his side still won a three-match series 2-1.
He previously missed this year's home series against Sri Lanka and the first Test in Pakistan due to hamstring issues.
With England facing a five-match Test series at home to India starting in June before their pinnacle 2025/26 Ashes tour of Australia, team management have decided against risking inspirational red-ball skipper Stokes.
Key batsman Joe Root, who preceded Stokes as Test captain, returns to the ODI side for the first time since the 2023 World Cup in India.
Fast bowler Mark Wood, who missed the recent Test tours of both Pakistan and New Zealand, with a bone-stress injury to his right elbow, is in both squads.
The India series and Champions Trophy will mark England's first limited-overs tour and tournament under coach Brendon McCullum, previously just in charge of the Test side.
