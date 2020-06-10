UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stolen Banksy Work Found In Italy: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:03 PM

Stolen Banksy work found in Italy: police

Italian police said Wednesday they have retrieved a Banksy work commemorating the victims of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Italian police said Wednesday they have retrieved a Banksy work commemorating the victims of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall.

The work was an image of a girl painted on a door that was taken in 2019.

"We have recovered the door stolen in the Bataclan with a Banksy work portraying a sad young girl," a senior Italian police officer told AFP in Teramo, adding the raid was conducted with French police.

Related Topics

Police Young Paris November 2015 2019 From Sad

Recent Stories

Domestic markets witness increase in Gold prices

8 minutes ago

French Gov't Updates Cost of Package Covering COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Filling stations’ owners create fuel shortage in ..

32 minutes ago

Berlin Knows of US Plans to Reduce Military Presen ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Oil Export Halved to $4.4Bln Year-on-Year ..

3 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of Russian Citizens Plan to Vote on Ame ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.