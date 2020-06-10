Stolen Banksy work found in Italy: police

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Italian police said Wednesday they have retrieved a Banksy work commemorating the victims of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall.

The work was an image of a girl painted on a door that was taken in 2019.

"We have recovered the door stolen in the Bataclan with a Banksy work portraying a sad young girl," a senior Italian police officer told AFP in Teramo, adding the raid was conducted with French police.