Stolen Banksy Work Found In Italy: Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:03 PM
Italian police said Wednesday they have retrieved a Banksy work commemorating the victims of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Italian police said Wednesday they have retrieved a Banksy work commemorating the victims of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall.
The work was an image of a girl painted on a door that was taken in 2019.
"We have recovered the door stolen in the Bataclan with a Banksy work portraying a sad young girl," a senior Italian police officer told AFP in Teramo, adding the raid was conducted with French police.