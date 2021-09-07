Stoltenberg Accuses Russia of Sidestepping International Arms Control Rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg alleged on Monday, citing Russia's state-of-the-art weapons, that the country is ignoring international arms control rules and undermining fundamental agreements in this area.

The remark was made at the 17th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation.

"Russia continues to ignore and bend the rules. It undermines key treaties. Russia is also modernising its dual-capable and nuclear capabilities, including intercontinental ballistic missiles. Its hypersonic glide vehicle is now operational. And it has tested a new air-launched ballistic missile. And a nuclear-powered cruise missile," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief also complained about China expanding its military arsenal by building a large number of new nuclear missile silos.

"China's nuclear arsenal is rapidly expanding with more warheads and more sophisticated delivery systems. China is building a large number of missile silos which can significantly increase its nuclear capability. All of this is happening without any limitation or constraint. And with a complete lack of transparency," Stoltenberg stated.

Russia has been developing various cutting-edge weapons in recent years, including the Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missile, the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle. The Russian leadership has said that the advanced weapons are meant to guarantee national security in view of rising threats as global arms control architecture is deteriorating, with the United States withdrawing from crucial agreements.