Stoltenberg Admits NATO Trained 'Tens of Thousands' Ukrainian Soldiers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who are now fighting Russian forces have been trained by the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

"We have to remember that NATO allies, like the United States but also the United Kingdom and Canada and some others, they have trained Ukrainian troops for years, so tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops being trained by NATO allies are now at the front fighting against invading Russian forces," Stoltenberg said in an interview with CNN.

Stoltenberg claimed that the Ukrainian armed forces are now better equipped, better trained and better led than ever before.