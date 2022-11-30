UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Advises Kiev Not To Rush To NATO Membership, Move 'Step By Step'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Stoltenberg Advises Kiev Not to Rush to NATO Membership, Move 'Step by Step'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that Ukraine should not rush into the alliance but rather move "step by step."

"I think it's important now that we take it step by step - the most important and urgent step is to ensure that Ukraine prevails, and that's exactly what we are doing," Stoltenberg said, following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.

The NATO secretary general added that there are different stages of cooperation for a state seeking full membership in the alliance.

"We need to develop closer and closer partnership, both political and practical, with Ukraine. This will strengthen their institutions, it will help them to move from Soviet-era equipment standards to modern NATO standards.

This is good for Ukraine, it's good to increase operational comparability, and it will also help Ukraine move closer to (NATO) membership," Stoltenberg noted.

At the 2008 Bucharest Summit, NATO states confirmed that Georgia and Ukraine were eligible for membership in the alliance, but postponed the solution to the issue indefinitely. In June, NATO leaders at a summit in Brussels supported the right of both countries to join the alliance. They also stated the need to continue with the relevant reforms in the countries, but did not give the timing of the possible entry of the states into the organization.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Brussels Bucharest Alliance Georgia June From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

1 hour ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

1 hour ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

4 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.