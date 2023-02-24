UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Agrees With Erdogan To Restart Accession Talks With Sweden, Finland In March

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Stoltenberg Agrees With Erdogan to Restart Accession Talks With Sweden, Finland in March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to hold a meeting with Sweden and Finland in Brussels in mid-March to restart accession talks.

"I had good discussions with president Erdogan in Ankara last week, we agreed to restart the talks and convene a trilateral meeting between Finland, Sweden and Turkey in NATO headquarters in mid-March to discuss the implementation of the agreement made last June and how to complete the accession process," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in Tallinn.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey Brussels Tallinn Ankara Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan June Agreement

Recent Stories

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

11 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDE ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

11 minutes ago
 Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

1 hour ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.