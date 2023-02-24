Stoltenberg Agrees With Erdogan to Restart Accession Talks With Sweden, Finland in March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to hold a meeting with Sweden and Finland in Brussels in mid-March to restart accession talks.

"I had good discussions with president Erdogan in Ankara last week, we agreed to restart the talks and convene a trilateral meeting between Finland, Sweden and Turkey in NATO headquarters in mid-March to discuss the implementation of the agreement made last June and how to complete the accession process," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in Tallinn.