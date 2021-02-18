UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Announces Need To Update NATO's Strategic Concept Because Of China, Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Stoltenberg Announces Need to Update NATO's Strategic Concept Because of China, Russia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) NATO's 2010 Strategic Concept requires update, since the situation has changed, it does not take into account the rise of China and the deterioration of relations with Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the first day of the videoconference of the heads of the alliance's defense ministers.

"I propose to the Heads of State and Government, when they meet here later this year, that they should agree to update NATO's Strategic Concept. I do so because I think the time is right. We have a strategic concept we agreed back in 2010, and that concept actually serves us well, but since then the security environment we face has fundamentally changed.

For instance, in the current strategic concept we are not addressing the shifting balance of power and the security consequences of the rise of China. We hardly mention climate change. ... Back in 2010, we we working for establishing what we thought to be strategic partnership with Russia. Since then we've seen Russia being responsible for aggressive actions against neighbors, the illegal annexation of Crimea, and the things have fundamentally changed. So we need to update our strategic concept, we need to recommit to our core values and we need to use it to further strengthen the bond between the North America and E

Related Topics

NATO Russia China Alliance Government

Recent Stories

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

24 minutes ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

49 minutes ago

National Assembly body asks Law ministry to consti ..

12 minutes ago

Sputnik V Developers Responded to EU Statements on ..

12 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 cases cross 109 million, death tol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.