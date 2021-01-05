(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) NATO is committed to boosting cooperation with Moldova and assisting it in modernizing its defense, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told newly-elected President Maia Sandu on Tuesday.

"Good talk with President @sandumaiamd to congratulate her on her election.

#NATO remains committed to enhancing our cooperation & helping to modernise #Moldova's defence & security institutions," Stoltenberg tweeted.

Sandu of the pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party took office on December 24 after defeating then-Socialist President Igor Dodon in the November runoff.

According to the constitution, Moldova is a neutral country. Since 1994, the republic, however, has been cooperating with NATO via its Partnership for Peace program.