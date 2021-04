Stoltenberg, Austin to Meet on April 14 - NATO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at NATO headquarters on April 14, NATO announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at NATO headquarters on April 14, NATO announced.

"On Wednesday, 14 April 2021, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, at NATO Headquarters," NATO said in a press release.