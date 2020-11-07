UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Banks On Biden's Strong Support Of NATO In Congratulatory Message

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Stoltenberg Banks on Biden's Strong Support of NATO in Congratulatory Message

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg congratulated Joe Biden on his apparent victory in the US presidential election, saying he regarded the Democrat as the alliance's strong supporter.

"I warmly welcome the election of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. I know Mr.

Biden as a strong supporter of NATO and the transatlantic relationship," he said.

Stoltenberg said US leadership and a strong NATO was important for taking on a more assertive Russia and China and dealing with such challenges as international terrorism, cyber- and missile threats.

"I look forward to working very closely with President-elect Biden, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and the new administration to further strengthen the bond between North America and Europe," he said.

Related Topics

Election NATO Russia Europe China Alliance United States

Recent Stories

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

13 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

13 minutes ago

Crowds converge in US cities to celebrate after Bi ..

13 minutes ago

After four years of chaos, Biden has tall order to ..

16 minutes ago

Tennis: Paris Masters ATP results

16 minutes ago

'Let's get started,' says VP-elect Harris after hi ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.