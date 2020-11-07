MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg congratulated Joe Biden on his apparent victory in the US presidential election, saying he regarded the Democrat as the alliance's strong supporter.

"I warmly welcome the election of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. I know Mr.

Biden as a strong supporter of NATO and the transatlantic relationship," he said.

Stoltenberg said US leadership and a strong NATO was important for taking on a more assertive Russia and China and dealing with such challenges as international terrorism, cyber- and missile threats.

"I look forward to working very closely with President-elect Biden, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and the new administration to further strengthen the bond between North America and Europe," he said.