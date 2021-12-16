Stoltenberg Believes New NATO Concept Will Confirm Nations' Right to Join Alliance

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he expects the new NATO concept to will confirm the importance of partners, such as Ukraine, and their right to join the alliance.

"We have just started drafting a new concept that is why it is a bit premature to speak about content, but I strongly believe the final text will reflect the importance of our partners like Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"And (we) also expect that allies clearly recommit to the principle of every sovereign nation's to choose its own path, that Ukraine has a right to choose its own path, including what kind of security arrangements it wants to be part of," he added.

The new concept is set to be approved next summer.