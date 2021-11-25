UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Believes Poland Copes With Migration Crisis Without NATO Involvement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Stoltenberg Believes Poland Copes With Migration Crisis Without NATO Involvement

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Poland was coping with the migration crisis at its borders without the direct participation of NATO

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Poland was coping with the migration crisis at its borders without the direct participation of NATO.

"Poland is effectively defending itself from the cynical and inhumane actions of Belorussian regime without NATO direct involvement," he said at a joint press conference in Brussels with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

At the same time, he said that the allies were in solidarity with Poland and were ready to consider requests for support if such appear.

Related Topics

NATO Brussels Same Poland From

Recent Stories

Cholistan Rally festival to start from Feb 9

Cholistan Rally festival to start from Feb 9

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner for making plantation campaign a succ ..

Commissioner for making plantation campaign a success in Rawalpindi division

3 minutes ago
 EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condemns targeting of institutions ..

Chief Minister condemns targeting of institutions by PML-N

3 minutes ago
 SH&ME official suspended over bribery charges

SH&ME official suspended over bribery charges

3 minutes ago
 3 killed, 5 injured in separate incidents

3 killed, 5 injured in separate incidents

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.