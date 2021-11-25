Stoltenberg Believes Poland Copes With Migration Crisis Without NATO Involvement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Poland was coping with the migration crisis at its borders without the direct participation of NATO.

"Poland is effectively defending itself from the cynical and inhumane actions of Belorussian regime without NATO direct involvement," he said at a joint press conference in Brussels with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

At the same time, he said that the allies were in solidarity with Poland and were ready to consider requests for support if such appear.