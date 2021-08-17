UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Blames 'Tragedy' In Afghanistan On Kabul's Failure To Negotiate Peace

Stoltenberg Blames 'Tragedy' in Afghanistan on Kabul's Failure to Negotiate Peace

The failure of the Afghan government to stand up to the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) and negotiate a peaceful solution led to the current political and military crisis in Afghanistan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday

"Ultimately, the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted. This failure of Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

At the same time, he noted that NATO also needs an honest assessment of its engagement in Afghanistan.

