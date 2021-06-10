Stoltenberg Calls Italian Prime Minister Ahead of NATO Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ahead of the alliance summit in Brussels.

"Good call with #Italy's PM Mario Draghi to prepare the #NATOSummit. We discussed the #NATO2030 initiative which will ensure #NATO's adaptation.

We agreed that we need transatlantic unity to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, the leaders tasked Stoltenberg with launching a forward-looking reflection process to "make NATO an even stronger Alliance." The NATO chief is set to present his ideas when member states gather at the June 14 summit.

The alliance is also expected to discuss the threat of terrorism, cyberattacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, as well as climate change, Russia, and the rise of China.