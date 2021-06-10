UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Calls Italian Prime Minister Ahead Of NATO Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:22 PM

Stoltenberg Calls Italian Prime Minister Ahead of NATO Summit

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ahead of the alliance summit in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ahead of the alliance summit in Brussels.

"Good call with #Italy's PM Mario Draghi to prepare the #NATOSummit. We discussed the #NATO2030 initiative which will ensure #NATO's adaptation.

We agreed that we need transatlantic unity to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, the leaders tasked Stoltenberg with launching a forward-looking reflection process to "make NATO an even stronger Alliance." The NATO chief is set to present his ideas when member states gather at the June 14 summit.

The alliance is also expected to discuss the threat of terrorism, cyberattacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, as well as climate change, Russia, and the rise of China.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia China Twitter Brussels Alliance June 2019 Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

13 minutes ago

Police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Y ..

22 minutes ago

Illegal building of bus stand sealed

2 minutes ago

New stock exchange to help grow New Zealand's smal ..

2 minutes ago

Key MH17 Witness Tsemakh Says Never Seen Buk Missi ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Police Detain 16 Dashnaktsutyun Party Pro ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.