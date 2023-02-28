UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Calls Ukraine's Membership In NATO 'Long-Term Perspective'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Stoltenberg Calls Ukraine's Membership in NATO 'Long-Term Perspective'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) NATO membership for Ukraine is a "long-term perspective," but the alliance should still provide the country with militarily support and ensure security frameworks for the future, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our Alliance, but at the same time, that is a long term perspective. What is the issue now is that Ukraine prevail as a sovereign independent nation and, therefore, we need to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg said upon his arrival at the SAMAK Nordic Summit in Helsinki, a forum for the leaders of the Social Democratic parties and trade unions of the Northern European states.

The NATO chief added that the alliance would further strengthen military capabilities of Ukraine, while also looking for frameworks that would ensure that Russia would not allegedly "invade Ukraine yet another time.

"

Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO on September 30, 2022, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia. Stoltenberg said at the time that every democratic country has the right to apply for NATO membership and that the alliance respects that right, but the final decision was to be made by all NATO member states.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Helsinki Vladimir Putin Same Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Alliance September All

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

39 minutes ago
 MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political ..

MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political participation

39 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

39 minutes ago
 SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in attempted murder case

Imran Khan secures bail in attempted murder case

2 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.