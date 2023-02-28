MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) NATO membership for Ukraine is a "long-term perspective," but the alliance should still provide the country with militarily support and ensure security frameworks for the future, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our Alliance, but at the same time, that is a long term perspective. What is the issue now is that Ukraine prevail as a sovereign independent nation and, therefore, we need to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg said upon his arrival at the SAMAK Nordic Summit in Helsinki, a forum for the leaders of the Social Democratic parties and trade unions of the Northern European states.

The NATO chief added that the alliance would further strengthen military capabilities of Ukraine, while also looking for frameworks that would ensure that Russia would not allegedly "invade Ukraine yet another time.

Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO on September 30, 2022, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia. Stoltenberg said at the time that every democratic country has the right to apply for NATO membership and that the alliance respects that right, but the final decision was to be made by all NATO member states.