Stoltenberg Calls US-Taliban Peace Deal 'Victory for Peace'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday said the upcoming signing of the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban to be signed in Doha, was a victory.

"This [deal] is a victory for peace, victory for Afghan people," Stoltenberg said.