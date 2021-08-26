Stoltenberg Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside Kabul Airport

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned on Thursday the terrorist attack outside Kabul airport, which claimed dozens of lives, and called for scaling up evacuations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned on Thursday the terrorist attack outside Kabul airport, which claimed dozens of lives, and called for scaling up evacuations.

"I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack outside #Kabul airport. My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.