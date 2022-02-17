UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Confirms NATO Will Participate In Military Drills In Georgia This Spring

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 07:13 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on Thursday that the alliance will take part in the military exercise that is set to be hosted by Georgia this March

"There will be an exercise in Georgia later on this year and, of course, NATO will be part of that because it is an exercise we do together and it demonstrates how we work closely together," Stoltenberg told reporters after NATO defense ministers' talks with EU partners.

