UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Congratulates Sunak On Becoming New UK Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Stoltenberg Congratulates Sunak on Becoming New UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday congratulated former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the United Kingdom's new prime minister, and also expressed hope for cooperation in strengthening the alliance and in further support of Ukraine.

"Congratulations to @RishiSunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a key #NATO Ally. I look forward to working with you, and know I can count on the UK's continued leadership in strengthening our Alliance and supporting #Ukraine," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

On Monday, Sunak was elected head of the UK Conservative Party. He became the only candidate to run for office after House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt announced she was withdrawing her candidacy.

Sunak became the first prime minister appointed by King Charles III and the third UK Prime Minister this year alone.  Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, was only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Twitter Alliance United Kingdom September October Government

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

2 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

2 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

2 hours ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

2 hours ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If ..

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.