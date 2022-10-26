Stoltenberg Congratulates Sunak on Becoming New UK Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday congratulated former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the United Kingdom's new prime minister, and also expressed hope for cooperation in strengthening the alliance and in further support of Ukraine.

"Congratulations to @RishiSunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a key #NATO Ally. I look forward to working with you, and know I can count on the UK's continued leadership in strengthening our Alliance and supporting #Ukraine," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

On Monday, Sunak was elected head of the UK Conservative Party. He became the only candidate to run for office after House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt announced she was withdrawing her candidacy.

Sunak became the first prime minister appointed by King Charles III and the third UK Prime Minister this year alone. Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, was only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.