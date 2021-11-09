UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Reaffirmed NATO's Support For Poland

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Reaffirmed NATO's Support for Poland

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation at the border with Belarus with Polish President Andrzej Duda and reaffirmed NATO's support for Warsaw amid the migration crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation at the border with Belarus with Polish President Andrzej Duda and reaffirmed NATO's support for Warsaw amid the migration crisis.

"Spoke with President @AndrzejDuda about the serious situation at #Poland's border. #Belarus using migrants as a hybrid tactic is unacceptable. #NATO stands in solidarity with Poland and all our Allies in the region," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"NATO is closely monitoring the situation. Poland keeps Allies and Partners informed," the Polish Permanent Delegation to NATO said.

Related Topics

NATO Twitter Warsaw Belarus Poland Border All

Recent Stories

Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

20 seconds ago
 Georgia reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases

22 seconds ago
 Man kills wife and son in Kohat

Man kills wife and son in Kohat

1 minute ago
 Police constable accused of sexually abusing a chi ..

Police constable accused of sexually abusing a child arrested

13 minutes ago
 Monthly Passenger Flow on Russia-Finland Border To ..

Monthly Passenger Flow on Russia-Finland Border Tops 100,000 1st Time Since 2020 ..

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 125 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 125 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.