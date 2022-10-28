Stoltenberg Expects NATO Countries to Increase Defense Spending in 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he expected NATO members to make commitments in 2023 to increase defense spending.

"I expect that NATO allies will at the summit in Vilnius next year make a clear commitment to invest more in defense," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Politico.

He noted that it was still too early to say what kind of wording the countries of the alliance would agree to.

Among the threats to NATO, Stoltenberg singled out Russia and China.

In addition, he recalled NATO's decision taken in the summer to designate Beijing as a challenge in the long-term strategy document.

"(It is) important for NATO allies to stand together and to address the consequences of the rise of China ” and that we agree on, and that's exactly what we are doing," Stoltenberg added.

However, while the NATO countries have agreed to "address" China's rise, they have not yet figured out who should pay the bills for these measures, the newspaper added.