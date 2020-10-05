UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Expects Turkey To De-Escalate Tensions In Nagorno-Karabakh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:01 PM

Stoltenberg Expects Turkey to De-Escalate Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope on Monday that Turkey would use its influence to calm tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope on Monday that Turkey would use its influence to calm tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We are deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities, urge sides to immediately cease fighting and find a way forward towards a peaceful resolution. And I expect Turkey to use its considerable influence to calm tensions," Stoltenberg said at a briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Turkey

Recent Stories

Having daughters is a sign that God is happy, says ..

33 minutes ago

KP Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Speaker hands over Zakat ch ..

4 minutes ago

Tottenham winger Sessegnon joins Hoffenheim on loa ..

4 minutes ago

Public park to be set up near Kamalpur Interchange ..

4 minutes ago

French culture minister in self-quarantine after c ..

5 minutes ago

Berlin Police Say Pepper Spray Used on Protesters ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.