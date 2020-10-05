Stoltenberg Expects Turkey To De-Escalate Tensions In Nagorno-Karabakh
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:01 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope on Monday that Turkey would use its influence to calm tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"We are deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities, urge sides to immediately cease fighting and find a way forward towards a peaceful resolution. And I expect Turkey to use its considerable influence to calm tensions," Stoltenberg said at a briefing.