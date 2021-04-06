UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Expresses Concerns Over Russia's 'Military Activities In Ukraine'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:38 PM

Stoltenberg Expresses Concerns Over Russia's 'Military Activities in Ukraine'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday he held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to express concerns over Russia's alleged military activities in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday he held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to express concerns over Russia's alleged military activities in Ukraine.

"I called President @ZelenskyyUa� to express serious concern about Russia's military activities in and around Ukraine & ongoing ceasefire violations. #NATO firmly supports #Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity. We remain committed to our close partnership," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Twitter

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Emir ..

11 minutes ago

Eight killed in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

4 minutes ago

'Ehsaas Koi bhooka Na Soye' programme to be furthe ..

4 minutes ago

Indonesia revises down cyclone death toll to 86: d ..

4 minutes ago

Lack of resources hurting archery: National archer ..

4 minutes ago

Cuba Summons US Charge d'Affaires Over Fresh Human ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.