MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday he held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to express concerns over Russia's alleged military activities in Ukraine.

"I called President @ZelenskyyUa� to express serious concern about Russia's military activities in and around Ukraine & ongoing ceasefire violations. #NATO firmly supports #Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity. We remain committed to our close partnership," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.