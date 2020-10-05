NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is currently visiting Turkey, praised Ankara's contributions to the alliance's missions and expressed NATO's support for the Middle Eastern country after meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu, the military bloc said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is currently visiting Turkey, praised Ankara's contributions to the alliance's missions and expressed NATO's support for the middle Eastern country after meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu, the military bloc said on Monday.

"Following a meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the Secretary General praised Turkey's contributions to NATO missions, including in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo. Mr. Stoltenberg also highlighted NATO's strong commitment to Turkey's security by augmenting its air defence against missile attacks from Syria, and by increasing the Alliance's air and naval presence," NATO said in a statement.

Stoltenberg further hailed the establishment of a military deconfliction mechanism to reduce tensions between Greece and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"The mechanism was achieved through the constructive engagement of Turkey and Greece at NATO Headquarters. I welcome this and pay tribute to both Allies for their efforts, and we stand ready to develop it further. The de-confliction mechanism can help to create the space for diplomatic efforts," the NATO chief said, as cited in the press release.

The sides also discussed recent developments in Libya, Syria and the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Stoltenberg is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar later on Monday. On Tuesday, the official will leave for Athens to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and members of the Greek government.