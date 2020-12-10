UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Highlights Turkey's Importance For 'Western Family' As EU Mulls Sanctions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Stoltenberg Highlights Turkey's Importance for 'Western Family' as EU Mulls Sanctions

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stressed Turkey's importance for the alliance on Thursday as EU leaders are set to consider whether to slap more individual sanctions on Ankara over drilling for hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean.

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to agree on a bunch of issues, including Turkey, after demanding in October that it stop drilling in Cypriot waters. The alliance has so far sanctioned two Turkish nationals over "unauthorized" drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Of course, allies have expressed their concerns ... At the same time, we need to make sure that we realize the importance of Turkey as part of NATO and also as part of the Western family," Stoltenberg was quoted by the alliance as saying at the joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

The secretary general recalled that Turkey borders Iraq and Syria and has also been "key" in fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The country, he went on, also hosts around 4 million refugees.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO's foreign ministers addressed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean at the December 1-2 meeting. The alliance, he noted, offers to "look for positive approaches" on the issue, being a "platform" where allies can discus differences in an open way, including in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Brussels Same Ankara Alliance October December Family Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

34 minutes ago

Opp parties' resignations from assemblies won't da ..

34 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Ene ..

34 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

34 minutes ago

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

37 minutes ago

ADNOC, ExxonMobil sign agreement to collaborate on ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.