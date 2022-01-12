Stoltenberg Hopes NATO-Russia Council Could Convene Again Soon - Sherman

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that the NATO-Russia Council could convene again soon to have "deeper discussions" on areas of interest where making progress is possible, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that the NATO-Russia Council could convene again soon to have "deeper discussions" on areas of interest where making progress is possible, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

Sherman's comment came after the NATO-Russia Council meeting on the security guarantees in Europe proposed by Moscow for the alliance not to expand further eastward, among other issues.

"Secretary General (Jens) Stoltenberg open today's meeting by expressing his hope that the NATO Russia Council could convene again soon to have deeper discussions on the areas where we can make progress together to strengthen security for all," she said.

Sherman added that the United States and NATO remain ready to continue to engage with Russia after the talks in Brussels on Wednesday.