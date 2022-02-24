Stoltenberg Invites Finland, Sweden To Join NATO Summit On Ukraine On Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he decided to invite Finland and Sweden to join the alliance's virtual summit on February 25 to discuss further steps regarding the situation around Ukraine.
"I have invited Finland and Sweden to the virtual summit tomorrow, the NATO's summit tomorrow," Stoltenberg told reporter.