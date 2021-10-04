UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Invites Lavrov To Revive NATO-Russia Dialogue - Russian Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:29 PM

Stoltenberg Invites Lavrov to Revive NATO-Russia Dialogue - Russian Lawmaker

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to restore the special NATO-Russia format of dialogue, senior Russian lawmaker Grigory Karasin, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to restore the special NATO-Russia format of dialogue, senior Russian lawmaker Grigory Karasin, said on Monday.

The NATO chief suggested this during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, which Karasin attended as part of the Russian delegation.

"Stoltenberg, having come with his colleagues to our room for negotiations, said that it was, after all, necessary to restore the Russia-NATO format, (and) we were already too tired of the confrontation," Karasin said at a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, of which he is the chair.

Lavrov, for his part, suggested reaching agreements on specific issues to avoid going through years of empty talk, with the West accusing Russia of "terrible sins," Karasin added.

The Russian minister suggested discussing a potential pullback of the two countries' troops "in the places of contact, by, let's say, 20-30 kilometers (12-18 miles)."

When invited to sign a relevant paper, Stoltenberg refused to do so, but suggested that Moscow return its representative to Brussels, Karasin said.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO United Nations Moscow Russia Brussels New York All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

31 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior lead ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior leaders of UAE Prime Minister’s ..

31 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitme ..

Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitment drive as airline recovers f ..

1 hour ago
 Biden calls Republicans 'reckless and dangerous' i ..

Biden calls Republicans 'reckless and dangerous' in US debt limit dispute

2 minutes ago
 Joint research project between UAE, Israel to adva ..

Joint research project between UAE, Israel to advance conservation of Houbara bu ..

1 hour ago
 Singapore ruling party approves 'foreign interfere ..

Singapore ruling party approves 'foreign interference' bill

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.