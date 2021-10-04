Stoltenberg Invites Lavrov to Revive NATO-Russia Dialogue - Russian Lawmaker

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to restore the special NATO-Russia format of dialogue, senior Russian lawmaker Grigory Karasin, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to restore the special NATO-Russia format of dialogue, senior Russian lawmaker Grigory Karasin, said on Monday.

The NATO chief suggested this during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, which Karasin attended as part of the Russian delegation.

"Stoltenberg, having come with his colleagues to our room for negotiations, said that it was, after all, necessary to restore the Russia-NATO format, (and) we were already too tired of the confrontation," Karasin said at a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, of which he is the chair.

Lavrov, for his part, suggested reaching agreements on specific issues to avoid going through years of empty talk, with the West accusing Russia of "terrible sins," Karasin added.

The Russian minister suggested discussing a potential pullback of the two countries' troops "in the places of contact, by, let's say, 20-30 kilometers (12-18 miles)."

When invited to sign a relevant paper, Stoltenberg refused to do so, but suggested that Moscow return its representative to Brussels, Karasin said.