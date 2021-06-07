UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stoltenberg Invites Moscow To NATO-Russia Council Meeting To Defuse Tensions

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Stoltenberg Invites Moscow to NATO-Russia Council Meeting to Defuse Tensions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has invited Moscow to a NATO-Russia Council meeting in the run-up the alliance's summit in Brussels.

"I would like to once again invite Russia to participate in a NATO-Russia Council meeting as soon as possible. We have a lot of topics to discuss that correspond to the common interests of NATO and Russia," Stoltenberg told Die Welt in an interview, published in German late on Sunday.

According to Stoltenberg, the alliance offered to hold a new meeting more than a year ago but received no response.

The NATO chief said that the agenda could include such topics as a mutual information exchange on military maneuvers to prevent misunderstandings, and "sufficient transparency" of the military activities of each of the sides to avoid unintended incidents in the air and at sea.

Stoltenberg noted that the Russia-NATO ties were at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War, adding that dialogue within the framework of the Council was the best solution to defuse tensions.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to resume the work of the Russia-NATO Council, but it was up to the military to start a dialogue on the situation on the ground, including the alliance's deployment of significant forces on the territory of its new member states and in light of its violations of the agreements struck in the late 90s.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Moscow Russia German Brussels Alliance Sunday Best

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

5 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

5 minutes ago

APBUMA demands revival of zero-rated regime to ach ..

3 minutes ago

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Members Condemn ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Say Minsk Agreements on Donbas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.